Police: Masked men kidnapped, tortured and killed 2 truckers execution-style in Florida

Police want to know who kidnapped, tortured and fatally shot two truckers execution-style before dumping their bodies on a South Florida street.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MIAMI — Police want to know who kidnapped, tortured and fatally shot two truckers execution-style before dumping their bodies on a South Florida street.

The Miami Herald reports that a third man survived the Saturday night shooting. He flagged down a passerby who called police.

That man was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital. Police say that masked men kidnapped the trio, tied their hands and tortured them for hours in the back of a moving-type truck.

They were then shot in the head and left in a yard in Opa-locka. Killed were 50-year-old Osmar Oliva and 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada.

