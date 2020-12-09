Advertisement

SC man arrested after 2-month-old severly injured

According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old James Boltin, Jr. was charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child.
According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old James Boltin,...
According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old James Boltin, Jr. was charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child.(LCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C.. (WVLT/WIS) - A South Carolina man is in custody after his 2-month-old child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old James Boltin, Jr. was charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child.

Investigators said Boltin was reportedly feeding the two-month-old when the child was hurt. The infant suffered cardiac arrest and taken to the hospital where doctors said the child suffered multiple brain, spinal and rib injuries.

Officials have not released the current condition of the child, WIS reported.

Boltin is in custody and faces up to 20 years in prison.

