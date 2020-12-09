SC man arrested after 2-month-old severly injured

COLUMBIA, S.C.. (WVLT/WIS) - A South Carolina man is in custody after his 2-month-old child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old James Boltin, Jr. was charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child.

Investigators said Boltin was reportedly feeding the two-month-old when the child was hurt. The infant suffered cardiac arrest and taken to the hospital where doctors said the child suffered multiple brain, spinal and rib injuries.

Officials have not released the current condition of the child, WIS reported.

Boltin is in custody and faces up to 20 years in prison.

