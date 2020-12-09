Should teacher evaluation be separate from student test scores? Knox County Board of Education discusses 2021 priorities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday night the Knox County Board of Education discussed and voted on its 2021 Legislative Priorities.

The board passed a slimmed-down version of its earlier agenda, removing a paragraph on teacher performance evaluation, which was much discussed.

The original proposal looked to ask the Tennessee Legislature and State Board of Education “to develop instructially sound guidelines and criteria for teacher evaluation models using local educator input and multiple measures that adequately represent teacher performance and course content. Until appropriate and valid guidelines are developed, summative scores should only be used in an advisory capacity and not as a major determinative factor in forming personnel decisions.”

The board said it sought to “decouple” teacher performance reviews from testing. “The last 15 years of research has shown that student scores do not accurately measure teacher performance,” the board’s proposal said. According to the Wall Street Journal, per the National Research Council and the Educational Testing Service, using student test performance as a reflection of teacher performance is unreliable.

“Ratings of teacher effectiveness based on student test scores are too unreliable—and measure too many things other than the teacher—to be used to make high-stakes decisions. Test-score gains can reflect a student’s health, home life and attendance; schools’ class sizes and curriculum materials; and the influence of parents, other teachers and tutors. Because these factors are not weighed, individual teachers’ scores do not accurately reveal their ability to teach,” the Wall Street Journal wrote of the National Research Council and the Educational Testing Service’s review.

In an article for Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education, Edward Haertel, emeritus professor in the Stanford Graduate School of Education, said that ranking teachers on a single year’s student test score is “sorting mostly on noise.” He added that even three years of consecutive metrics only saw a reliability of .56, “much lower than we would demand for making other kinds of consequential decisions.”

Board member Mike McMillan told the other members that the state legislature would likely not do away with test scores.

“At some point, I don’t think that we will be able to put the legislature off much longer, no matter how much we protest, they are going to demand that students be evaluated and some form of it tied to teachers,” he said.

Another board member spoke up in support of focusing on the pandemic impacts.

“There are some people that are never going to agree, but they might agree this year to do that,” said Kristi Kristy on teacher evaluations. “I don’t think that teachers don’t want to be held accountable, they want a fair system.”

She added the focus on those evaluations needs to be prioritized on the pandemic and this school year, with the possibility of revisiting it later. Board member Virginia Babb said she would prefer that the section on teacher evaluation be taken out completely and replaced with language on “hold teachers harmless” for the year.

The board agreed to focus on teacher performance for the year, stripping the agenda’s language on teacher performance evaluation overall.

Also on the priority list was funding for the BEP program, funding for teacher salaries and Tennessee’s school voucher program.

The board legislative priority proposal encouraged school choice, but decried the voucher program, saying, “Vouchers diminish equal opportunity and public oversight of education.”

The state’s voucher program has been under fire since it first passed. As of November 30, the program was currently being blocked from implementation due to pending litigation.

The board’s legislative priorities proposal is discussed yearly and is sent to the state.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.