Tennessee drivers can now help first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Do you want a chance to help first responders in emergency situations?

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, Tennessee driver’s license or identification card holders can now submit emergency contact information for first responders to use in crisis or emergency situations.

“It’s important to reinforce that this information cannot be accessed by the general public and is only used to help law enforcement and first responders during emergencies,” Oak Ridge Police Department Sergeant Jeremy Huddleston said.

ORPD says more than one emergency contact may be submitted. To submit this information into the Tennessee driver license database, visit the “Online Driver Services” on www.tn.gov or www.tn.gov/safety.

You must enter your last name, date of birth, Tennessee driver license or ID number, and last four digits of your social security number.

Once that information is entered, click submit, then click on “Emergency Contact Information” to enter the name, phone number, email address, and relationship of the emergency contact.

You may also take advantage of other available online driver services from this page, such as renewing your driver license and changing your address.

For more information contact ORPD at 865-425-4399.

