Tennessee National Museum of African American Music to open next month

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said, it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks.
Tennessee National Museum of African American Music(Tennessee National Museum of African American Music)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new museum in Tennessee that focuses on African American music will open next month in Nashville.

The National Museum of African American Music will host a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Jan. 18 when it formally opens, news outlets reported. Members of the museum will be able to take tours on Jan. 23-24 and the facility will open to the public on Jan. 30.

Museum President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said officials look forward to welcoming music lovers and celebrating the history of of African American music.

“We have been preparing for this day for more than 20 years, but this museum has actually been more than 400 years in the making.” he said.

