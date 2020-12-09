The most popular Christmas treats in the Mid-South are....

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -If fruitcake isn’t your holiday go-to, you’re not the only one in the Mid-South.

Zippia.com used Google Trends to determine each state’s favorite Christmas treats based on online searches. Zippia looked at more than 40 Christmas classics, from candy stocking stuffers to cakes.

The results may surprise you.

Arkansas and eight other states prefer cheesecake to all other treats. What’s not clear is which flavor. Red velvet cake takes the top spot in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Pudding takes the top spot in Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana and Indiana.

To find out what each state prefers visit the link here.

