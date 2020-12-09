Advertisement

West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20(Aaron Spencer)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A fire at a chemical plant in West Virginia was put out after an explosion injured four people and prompted authorities to order everyone within two miles to shelter in place.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemours plant in Belle.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman told WSAZ chlorinated dry bleach and methanol burned.

Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper called it a very serious explosion.

Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who doubles as a volunteer firefighter, says they put it out and allowed people to move freely again early Wednesday.

The plant is in eastern Kanawha County, where first responders were already grieving and exhausted by the funeral of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

Latest News

The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Ole Smoky Distillery prsents free holiday live stream concert
generic photos
COVID-19 numbers spike in Knox County Schools ahead of winter break
According to hospital officials, ahead of scheduled surgical appointments and procedures are...
Parkwest Medical Center postpones non-urgent procedures that require overnight stays as COVID cases surge
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
Google releases list of most popular searches of 2020
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK probing if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine