Will UT gain another campus?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon to discuss agenda items including appointing a new UT Vice President of Government Relations, reducing UT housing rates, revisions to board policies and potentially gaining a fourth UT campus.

The first item on the agenda was appointing Carey Whitworth as the UT President of Government Relations and Advocacy. The board voted unanimously to appoint Whitworth citing her preparedness, knowledge and love for UT and her accomplishments while wearing many hats with the university.

The next agenda item was a discussion on whether to reduce the UT housing rates for the spring 2020 semester. The resolution, which passes unanimously, will mirror the fall 2020 semester where students will be refunded for the time not spent in the dorms, i.e. students will not be charged for the month of December since the semester ended after Thanksgiving break.

The board then moved on to a discussion of any revisions to the university’s current tenure plan. The current plan allows faculty on track to gain tenure to have a six-year probationary period with an additional two-year extension for obstacles that may arise.

The board voted to revise the current plan to include an additional COVID-19 extension in addition to the existing two-year extension. The board also voted unanimously to revise the timing of the mid-tenure review so that it may include the faculty member in scheduling.

The last and most discussed agenda item was UT’s potential acquisition of Martin Methodist College. System President Randy Boyd presented a few reasons he felt a fourth campus addition to the system would be beneficial to UT, including expanding the UT system for the first time in 15 years, retaining more graduates in the state and expanding the UT brand to southern-middle Tennessee.

Boyd noted that this would be the first campus added to the system since UT Chattanooga was added 15 years ago. He also brought up the issue of there being no 4-year institution in the area from Chattanooga to Memphis.

Two of the greatest benefits Boyd harped on were the opportunities to reduce tuition at Martin-Methodist by more than half and to be able to double the enrollment on campus.

“The status quo isn’t working, we need to do something different,” said Boyd.

The board voted anonymously in a non-binding resolution for Boyd to continue negotiations with legislatures and Martin-Methodist and to present the idea to Governor Bill Lee.

The discussion on details of the resolution including a budget for the plan will be continued in the board’s January 21 meeting.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.