Advertisement

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8: p.m. Tuesday.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.

The statement didn’t specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reports it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
UT Medica Center / Source: (UT Medical)
UT Medical deferring in-patient non-essential procedures
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

Latest News

The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or...
Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?
A patient is assisted by others to get down from an ambulance at the district government...
Mystery illness: India’s experts find traces of lead, nickel in some patients’ blood
FILE - The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington.
High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case
The brown cow in this photo was stolen from a farm in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County officials tell farmers to check herds as search for missing cow continues