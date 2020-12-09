Advertisement

Woman says hoverboard sparked Lexington house fire

By WKYT News Staff
Dec. 9, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family was forced from their home following an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Spring Creek Drive in the Hartland neighborhood.

A woman living in the home told WKYT that she thinks a hoverboard sparked the fire.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Fire Department said the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

The woman and four kids were able to safely get out of the home.

Most of the damage was contained to one room.

