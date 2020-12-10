19-year-old critically injured during West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a 19-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Glenn Avenue around 10 p.m.

On the scene, police discovered a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KPD said the victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to police, all individuals involved are accounted for but no charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.