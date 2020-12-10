Advertisement

19-year-old critically injured during West Knoxville shooting

KPD said the victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries but is currently in stable condition.
KPD said the victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries but is currently in stable...
KPD said the victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries but is currently in stable condition.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a 19-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Glenn Avenue around 10 p.m.

On the scene, police discovered a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KPD said the victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to police, all individuals involved are accounted for but no charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
NASA
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Vaccine
Poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and later postponed. The two teams...
Vols to face Texas A&M on Dec. 19 in noon game
COVID-19 Cumulative Case Counts per Day, including Growth Rate
Knox County reports record-breaking number of deaths due to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 200
The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario,...
TDH releases COVID quarantine, isolation calculator