$20,000 worth of damage done to Gibbs Park ball fields

Knox County Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that the Gibbs Park ball fields had been vandalized.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that the Gibbs Park ball fields had been vandalized.

Parks and recreation said that a suspect stole all the wiring at the ball fields, which was an estimated $20,000.

One pole was also vandalized and will need to be replaced, costing an additional $3,500/

Parks and recreation said the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

