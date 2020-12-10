As Chanukah begins, families prepare for online celebrations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is just around the corner in Knox County, and Thursday begins an important holiday for the county’s Jewish community and around the world.

Thursday at sundown Jewish families will begin their Hanukkah celebrations.

”I think, personally, what we need more than anything else in our world right now is light,” said Rabbi Erin Boxt of Temple Beth El.

Chanukah is the Celebration of Lights and lasts for eight days, commemorating “the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after a small group called the Maccabees defeated the Greek Syrian army,” according to KING. Those who celebrate light the menorah each night of the festival.

”These moments when we can be together, just takes a little bit of that, a small amount of that weight away,” said Rabbi Boxt.

While not originally a holiday surrounded by presents, over the years it has evolved into one of the Jewish children’s favorites.

”There is a religious aspect to it, you know we light that candles we thank God for giving us light, we thank god for bringing us this day, but it doesn’t have the same religious significance for Jews as Christmas does for Christians,” said the Rabbi.

While 2020 is a year where gatherings are frowned upon, Rabbi Boxt plans to gather his congregation on Zoom every night to come together responsibly.

”Being online, being able to visually connect means that people who weren’t able to come before are able to come now,” said Rabbi Boxt.

