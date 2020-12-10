Bridgewater Place making events possible for Knoxville organizations amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keeping their staff employed, Bridgewater Place Catering and Events is changing their focus and keeping busy.

Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been opening up their event rooms for church services and meetings, places with lots of room for social distancing.

The event venue is also finding ways to give back to the community like delivering meals to organizations like KARM.

Liz Gallaway, the director of foodservice at KARM, is thankful for Bridgewater’s generosity.

“They literally for once a week, for several months were bringing lunch down here to our folks at KARM. It just absolutely warmed my heart that they were doing everything they could to keep their folks employed, while in turn giving back to the community.”

You may not be going to any big events at Bridgewater this year, but you can order meals to go for curbside pick up.

“You can pick up a hot meal ready to go or you can pick up a meal to bake at home and that way you still have a family-style meal that’s still home-cooked, but you don’t have to do all the work,” says Paige Flores, Sales Manager at Bridgewater Place.

The catering business has also delivered meals for other organizations and frontline workers.

Bridgewater asks that you place orders for your meals at least 24 hours in advance.

