COVID-19 testing sites and their procedures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking to get a COVID-19 test in East Tennessee, you can be tested at multiple places, including your area health departments.

Knox County Health Department

The health department tests Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department says it does not have a limit on how many people it tests per day. Testing with the health department is free and will be held at 140 Dameron Avenue. The department said it expects long lines and cautions residents that it might need to cut lines at 2 p.m. to ensure that testing concludes at 3 p.m. More information can be found here.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers contactless testing to people ages three and up. The tests are typically at no cost to the tested with most insurance, the company says. Walgreens only offers drive-up testing, not walk-up.

How testing with Walgreens works:

Complete a quick screening survey.

Choose a location and time for your COVID-19 testing appointment.

Go to the testing location and remain in your vehicle with the window rolled up.

Show your confirmation email, a valid state ID or driver’s license and insurance card.

Perform the test yourself using a nasal swab under the direction of a pharmacy team member. Patients ages 3–18 will need a parent or legal guardian present during self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Your test results and contact information will be sent to PWNHealth.

Get results from PWNHealth.†

Go here to find a location near you. Hours can differ based on location.

AFC Urgent Care Clinics

AFC offers COVID-19 testing, but capacity is limited. Walk-ins for COVID-19 testing is welcome if those looking for a test are symptomatic, but the resident will have to wait for an opening. All others looking for a test are asked to book an appointment online.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1 – Schedule your COVID-19 testing at one of – Schedule your COVID-19 testing at one of our locations

Step 2 – Put on Mask and proceed to front Check-in. (If you do not have a mask, we may be able to provide one, but we have limited supplies.) Please maintain 6ft social distancing.

Step 3 – An AFC employee will instruct you on where to proceed, and call/text you when it is time to be seen.

Step 4 – An AFC Provider will see the patient and order testing.

Step 5 – AFC employee will come back out with discharge papers as you depart.

With AFC, according to its site, to have the test covered by insurance you must present with at least one of the following symptoms: “chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fever, dry cough, shortness of breath or if you believe you have been in direct contact with someone who has the virus.”

Well-Key Urgent Care Clinics

Well-Key clinics offer COVID-19 testing, too. The clinics are open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The clinic requires an appointment before getting tested. Go here to book an appointment.

CVS

CVS offers COVID-19 testing for anyone needing a test.

How it works:

Answer a few questions to see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing.

Select a test site and available time. Fill out the registration form.

Insurance card and proof of identity are required, as well as test confirmation email or text message. Be sure to have your mobile phone in case we need to reach you.

Upon arrival, follow instructions posted at the site. For rapid testing, results are delivered same day. Otherwise, your sample is sent to one of our lab partners. Average turnaround time for receiving results from lab tests is 3-4 days.

We’ll email you a link to activate your MyChart account. When your results are ready, we’ll email you a link to view them in MyChart. You may also receive a text message with a secure link to view results.

The test is free to those with insurance and free with a federal program for those who are uninsured. Anyone over 10 will be able to obtain a test, but those younger than 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.

CVS does offer walk-up testing, but all testing requires an appointment prior to the test. Go here to schedule an appointment.

Other

The Tennessee Department of Health has a full list of smaller clinics across the state that offer testing here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.