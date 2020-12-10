Advertisement

COVID vaccinations won’t have impact until late spring, KCHD says

By Alivia Harris
Dec. 10, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department reported 33 deaths over the last two weeks in Knox County during a Thursday press conference.

Eight new deaths were reported Thursday morning, a record-breaking one-day increase. All COVID benchmarks for the county are currently red.

The county has an average of 320 new cases per day over the last seven days.

According to Charity Menefee, the county is now seeing an increase in testing from the Thanksgiving holiday. An increase in cases following the holiday is expected in the coming weeks.

Menefee said the increase in cases should prompt the community to rethink how they socialize during the upcoming holidays and follow the five core actions.

“Consider anybody you come in contact with at this point in time can be potentially infectious,” Menefee said.

Health officials said the number of COVID vaccines the county will receive has not yet been determined. They expect to begin receiving vaccines before the end of the year.

The first round of vaccines will go directly to hospitals. Hospitals have received tentative dates for when the vaccines will be distributed.

KCHD said COVID vaccinations will not have an impact on cases until late spring.

“Until there is a whole lot of vaccines in arms throughout the community we really cannot let off the gas on trying to do all the things we can to prevent the spread in other ways,” Menefee said.

Menefee said small amounts of the vaccine will be distributed throughout the community over several months. During this time, she said it’s important for individuals to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

