Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Campbell Co. home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in a home in the White Oak community.

According to CCSO, authorities found the man’s body at a home on Hatmaker Hollow Lane.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as officials work to notify the family.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

