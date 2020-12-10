Advertisement

Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Campbell Co. home

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as officials work to notify the family.
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in a home in the White Oak community.

According to CCSO, authorities found the man’s body at a home on Hatmaker Hollow Lane.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released as officials work to notify the family.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

