East Tenn. Children’s Hospital to receive at least $10,000 donation through holiday card campaign

The 2020 holiday card features art by 14-year-old Dravyn, a patient at Vanderbilt Eye Institute.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital
East Tennessee Children's Hospital(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Delta Dental of Tennessee kicked off its sixth annual holiday card campaign and pledged $140,000 in donations to children’s hospitals across the state.

Each of the seven children’s hospitals in the state will receive at least a $10,000 donation. The remaining $70,000 will be awarded based on public votes.

The 2020 holiday card features art by 14-year-old Dravyn, a patient at Vanderbilt Eye Institute.

Dravyn had a head trauma that resulted in vision impairment as a child. Today she is a healthy 14-year-old and aspires to be a ballerina with the American Ballet Theater one day.

“Drawing my little Gnome and the Christmas decorations gave me a sense of accomplishment and made me smile from ear to ear,” said Dravyn. “Seeing them come to life is amazing, and I hope that this holiday card makes others smile and feel the holiday cheer.”

Click here to view the card and select a children’s hospital to receive additional funding.

“Children’s hospitals provide life-changing care for children like Drayvn and their families across Tennessee every day,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “We are proud to share Drayvn’s story – and her artistic talents – this holiday season to highlight the critical role children’s hospitals play in our communities and to spread joy at the end of a difficult year.”

Many children’s hospitals are currently preparing for an overflow of patients as COVID cases surge. The pandemic has caused multiple fundraising events to be canceled that would typically bring in millions to the hospitals.

