Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19, show announces

In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
In this May 26, 2010 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the "American Idol" finale in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Ellen Show’s Twitter account announced Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays.”

DeGeneres joins a host of other celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

Her TV talk show made headlines this summer amid allegations of a toxic workplace.

