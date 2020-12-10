Farragut teen creates her own company during lockdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nyah Marasigan graduated from Farragut High School in May, while COVID-19 forced her and her classmates from their classrooms, she decided she had free time that needed to be filled.

To fill those moments in between classwork and life, she decided to start her own company.

”Yeah, it definitely keeps me busy,” said Marasigan.

In 8th grade Marasigan got the nickname Nyquil, sticking with her for years she used it as inspiration to name her new business.

“I decided to do Notes by Nyquil because notes are kinda like a stationary thing, and I put a custom note in every order and so that’s kinda why I call it notes by NyQuil,” said Marasigan.

Creating stickers, and keychains, and much more, Marasigan enjoys just creating works of art.

“It’s been a great platform to experiment with things that I like to do. I’m also really interested in photography and film so Notes by Nyquil has been a great opportunity to experiment with things like taking product shots and making videos of my products,” said Marasigan.

Over the summer she created an inclusion line where proceeds benefited the NAACP, the Loveland Foundation and BYP100.

“I’m just happy that Notes by Nyquil is able to represent more than just art but different communities,” said Marasigan.

