Advertisement

Farragut teen creates her own company during lockdown

NotesbyNyquil was created back in the spring when COVID-19 forced schools to close.
Farragut teen uses COVID lockdown to create her own small business.
Farragut teen uses COVID lockdown to create her own small business.(WVLT)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nyah Marasigan graduated from Farragut High School in May, while COVID-19 forced her and her classmates from their classrooms, she decided she had free time that needed to be filled.

To fill those moments in between classwork and life, she decided to start her own company.

”Yeah, it definitely keeps me busy,” said Marasigan.

In 8th grade Marasigan got the nickname Nyquil, sticking with her for years she used it as inspiration to name her new business.

“I decided to do Notes by Nyquil because notes are kinda like a stationary thing, and I put a custom note in every order and so that’s kinda why I call it notes by NyQuil,” said Marasigan.

Creating stickers, and keychains, and much more, Marasigan enjoys just creating works of art.

“It’s been a great platform to experiment with things that I like to do. I’m also really interested in photography and film so Notes by Nyquil has been a great opportunity to experiment with things like taking product shots and making videos of my products,” said Marasigan.

Over the summer she created an inclusion line where proceeds benefited the NAACP, the Loveland Foundation and BYP100.

“I’m just happy that Notes by Nyquil is able to represent more than just art but different communities,” said Marasigan.

Click here for a link to her Etsy shop.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
ISS flies over East Tennesse
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

A pile of gifts wrapped at Marcy's Community Tax Service.
Newport woman spreading joy by giving away toys for Christmas
A Tennessee senator is facing criticism after a video posted to social media shows her making...
Comments on diversity, misnaming late Tennessee mayor draw criticism to Senator Janice Bowling
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
COVID-19 Testing Efforts
COVID-19 testing sites and their procedures