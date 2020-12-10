Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Good Samaritan donated around $65,000 to help pay off Bristol Walmart customers’ layaway items for the holidays.

The Good Samaritan remains anonymous, WJHL reported.

According to Walmart, the donation of $64,995.51 was enough to cover the entire store’s layaway balance Monday.

“It’s especially touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and serves as another example of the generosity our customers show year-round,” Store Manager Kris Light said in a statement. “We’re honored to play a small role in these acts of kindness and we love seeing the joy it brings to our customers this time of year.”

According to the Walmart, the anonymous donor wanted to positively affect as many people as possible.

