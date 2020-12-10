Advertisement

Greenback Festival of Lights raises funds for family of girl with cancer

The Greenback Festival of Lights wrapped up a few days ago, but the lights still shine for visitors and residents alike.
The festival is a 52-stop tour for holiday-goers to enjoy lights and cheerful displays.

But it’s not just about Christmas cheer, it’s also a story of Christmas faith and charity.

After running the event for three days, organizers were able to raise $1,200 for the family of Janessa Maldonado, who was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. Clear Cell Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that commonly affects arms, legs and hands.

Janessa’s cancer affected her left kidney and had to be removed.

Her mother, Tiffany, told WVLT News that the fundraiser was a blessing.

“This is actually the difference between us having our bills paid, the difference between us being able to afford the gas to go to the hospital, for us to be able to have food to eat while we are at the hospital.”

If you missed out on the festival, don’t worry, the lights will be up until after Christmas.

