Advertisement

Head outside: last blast of warmer air Friday

We’re watching lighter rain this weekend and some wet snow falling on Monday
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a late-season warm pattern heading into the weekend. But two weakened systems coming back-to-back will crush those warmer temperatures.

Wet snowflakes fall on Monday but it doesn’t look like a whole lot will stick.

WHAT TO EXPECT

What a gorgeous day, right? We’re in the 60s across much of East Tennessee and it’s closer to 70° in parts of Southeastern Kentucky! First we had the space station and the Great Conjunction of 2020; now we’re set for a very low chance to see the Northern Lights. The Aurora gets going Thursday night much farther to the north. You’ll probably see it on your social media, but chances are low locally. Still, it’s pretty cool!

Starry skies and cool weather are back Thursday into Friday. We’re in the mid 30s across the Valley, with patchy hard freezes higher up. Then the wind kicks up Friday around noon. That means we’ll be even warmer on the last fully dry day for now. Clouds increase but we’re heading back for the 60s!

It’s not quite as chilly Friday night, thanks to an overcast weather pattern. Still, we’re dry until late Saturday morning.

Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt
Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is moving in from the west-southwest later Saturday. In your “I’m all Vol” forecast, it’s standard fare for early December. There may be a very select rain shower over Nashville at kickoff, but we’re dry and in the mid 50s postgame.

Rain is here for much of the afternoon Saturday but it’s shaping up to be a lot lighter than it once appeared. Most should end up with less than 0.25″.

There’s isolated chilly rain turning to a few sleet pellets and snowflakes later Sunday and primarily into early Monday. We’re certainly not looking at a ‘big’ snow but it could cover the higher peaks of the Smokies.

Tuesday is dry but heavier rain is here next Wednesday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
ISS flies over East Tennesse
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Tracking the next cold front, with rain to some snow.
Mild today, dry for now
If you want to see the ISS early, or just enjoy a starry night
Much warmer as we end the work-week
Breeze helping move in warmer air
Frosty cold to mild today
Chilly mornings, milder afternoons ahead
Warmer days lead to rain this weekend