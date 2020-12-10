Head outside: last blast of warmer air Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a late-season warm pattern heading into the weekend. But two weakened systems coming back-to-back will crush those warmer temperatures.

Wet snowflakes fall on Monday but it doesn’t look like a whole lot will stick.

WHAT TO EXPECT

What a gorgeous day, right? We’re in the 60s across much of East Tennessee and it’s closer to 70° in parts of Southeastern Kentucky! First we had the space station and the Great Conjunction of 2020; now we’re set for a very low chance to see the Northern Lights. The Aurora gets going Thursday night much farther to the north. You’ll probably see it on your social media, but chances are low locally. Still, it’s pretty cool!

Starry skies and cool weather are back Thursday into Friday. We’re in the mid 30s across the Valley, with patchy hard freezes higher up. Then the wind kicks up Friday around noon. That means we’ll be even warmer on the last fully dry day for now. Clouds increase but we’re heading back for the 60s!

It’s not quite as chilly Friday night, thanks to an overcast weather pattern. Still, we’re dry until late Saturday morning.

Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is moving in from the west-southwest later Saturday. In your “I’m all Vol” forecast, it’s standard fare for early December. There may be a very select rain shower over Nashville at kickoff, but we’re dry and in the mid 50s postgame.

Rain is here for much of the afternoon Saturday but it’s shaping up to be a lot lighter than it once appeared. Most should end up with less than 0.25″.

There’s isolated chilly rain turning to a few sleet pellets and snowflakes later Sunday and primarily into early Monday. We’re certainly not looking at a ‘big’ snow but it could cover the higher peaks of the Smokies.

Tuesday is dry but heavier rain is here next Wednesday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.