Here’s how to get meals for your KCS student during virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Knox County Schools are shifting to online learning beginning Monday, according to the school system. Many students depend on school meals to eat every day, so KCS is continuing to offer meals.

All KCS virtual students have the option to sign up for meal pick-ups. Since all students are virtual through January 5, all students are now eligible for the meals.

KCS students can pick up meals Monday, Dec. 14 and Wed, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., but parents must fill out a form for each student in order to receive food.

Each meal will include breakfast and lunch. Monday students will receive two breakfast meals and two lunch meals. Wednesday, students will pick up the remaining three breakfast meals and three lunch meals for the remainder of the week.

“ There will be NO meal distribution Monday, December 21st through Tuesday, January 5th. Meal pickup for virtual learners only will resume on Wednesday, January 6th,” according to the KCS website.

Students do not have to be present to pick up their meals, the person picking up the food will just need to provide the students’ names at pick-up time.

You can email virtualmeals@knoxschools.org with any questions about meals.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.