Honeybees use poop to ward off murder hornets

The smell of poop is a strong repellant -- even against murder hornets.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the first nest of Asian giant...
The Washington State Department of Agriculture discovered the first nest of Asian giant hornets, also known as "murder hornets," in the U.S.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
That’s according to new research from the University of Guelph and published Wednesday in PLOS One.

CNN reported a team of researchers found that honeybees in Vietnam collect animal poop and put it around the entrances of their nests in an effort to protect them from fatal murder hornet raids.

“Workers collected feces at our dung piles throughout the study; we also observed them foraging for feces in a nearby chicken coop,” researchers wrote, also noting that worker bees sometimes used soap scum and, on one occasion, human pee.

The team surveyed 72 beekeepers in late August when attacks by murder hornets are frequent. Of those beekeepers, five kept colonies of only Western honeybees -- and those keepers did not see the mounds of poop on their hives, the study says.

But of the 67 remaining beekeepers, who kept Eastern honeybees, 63 of them reported spots on the front of their hives. The beekeepers had a median of 15 colonies per keeper, and the keepers reported seeing the poop spots on an average of 74% of their colonies. The mounds of poop appeared following attacks from murder hornets, and researchers determined that they were a response to the attacks.

And it worked -- researchers found that colonies with heavy to moderate spotting of poop had a reduced likelihood of being attacked, researchers said.

“This study demonstrates a fairly remarkable trait these bees have to defend themselves against a really awful predator,” said Heather Mattila, lead author of the study, in a statement.

What makes murder hornets so dangerous is that they, like their name suggests, essentially murder honey bees and their nests, wreaking havoc by killing the entire hive in just a few hours. Since honey bees, through pollination, play a significant role in our environment and are already disappearing, murder hornets are especially dangerous.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

