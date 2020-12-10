Advertisement

KCS to hold virtual community discussion about education during the pandemic

Thursday’s meeting will focus on “topics including academic achievement, impacts related to COVID-19 and the virtual learning program.
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will hold a virtual meeting Thursday night to discuss the impact the pandemic has had on education. This meeting comes after the school system made the decision for all KCS schools to return to virtual learning.

The meeting will be lead by the KCS Disparities in Educational Outcomes Steering Committee, which was started in 2014. The committee is described as “a group of business, community and faith-based stakeholders, to recommend strategies to address disproportions in academic achievement and discipline outcomes in the Knox County Schools that might be correlated with income, race, language and/or disability.”

Thursday's meeting will focus on "topics including academic achievement, impacts related to COVID-19 and the virtual learning program," according to the KCS Facebook event.

You can watch the meeting here at 5:30 p.m.

