Knox County Board of Education meets after schools shift to virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday night shortly after the school system announced all schools would be switching to virtual learning beginning Monday, December 14.

That shift came as 16 schools were already learning virtually.

Wednesday night’s meeting focused on grant approvals and budgetary concerns. Board members quickly approved items on the agenda before listening to Knox County Health Department lead Dr. Martha Buchannan.

Buchannan said “We’re averaging 300 cases per day,” she told the board about the state of coronavirus in the county. “Our percent positivity is over 20 percent.”

She told board members that the CDC has made some changes, including contact tracing prioritization, which the Knox County Health Department has begun to follow. As of Tuesday, contact tracing would only be used for individuals who are 18 and younger or 60 and older.

Another change is quarantine, the CDC has issued new recommendations on quarantine lengths. “We hope it will improve compliance,” she told the board of the changes, adding it could get people and students back to in-person working and in-person instruction. The new guidelines will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

Buchannan told the board that people can take an antibody test, but it cannot get them out of quarantine because you might still be vulnerable to the virus based on current data.

The board also discussed potentially moving to virtual meetings if Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order allowing virtual board meetings is extended into 2021. Many board members did not appear to support going virtual, several citing that if schools were in-person, board members ought to be meeting in-person as well.

