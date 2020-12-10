Lee tapped as policy chair for Republican governors group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will serve as the policy chairman in 2021 for the Republican Governors Association.

The group announced Wednesday that it had elected Lee to the national leadership position.

The first-term governor joins a leadership team that will include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as chairman and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as vice chairwoman. Ducey replaces Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the organization’s chairman.

Lee’s predecessor in Tennessee, former Gov. Bill Haslam, previously served as the GOP group’s chairman.

