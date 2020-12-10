Advertisement

Lee tapped as policy chair for Republican governors group

The group announced Wednesday that it had elected Lee to the national leadership position.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the...
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has asked all schools in Tennessee to close by the end of the week due to coronavirus spreading across the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will serve as the policy chairman in 2021 for the Republican Governors Association.

The group announced Wednesday that it had elected Lee to the national leadership position.

The first-term governor joins a leadership team that will include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as chairman and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as vice chairwoman. Ducey replaces Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the organization’s chairman.

Lee’s predecessor in Tennessee, former Gov. Bill Haslam, previously served as the GOP group’s chairman.

