Mayor Jacobs addresses rising COVID cases, deaths in Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Knox County reported the highest single-day death report since the start of the pandemic.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released the following statement regarding the surge in COVID cases:

“I know people are fatigued and frustrated. We’ve been dealing with this pandemic for eight months and I know we’re all doing the best we can. Sadly, now we have seen over 200 deaths as well as indirect and collateral damage such as rising drug-related deaths, suicides, food insecurity and the closure of our public schools.

Nevertheless, we must keep going as a community. The vaccine is coming - there is help on the way and hope at the end of this. In the meantime, we must continue following good public health guidance and utilizing the five core actions. It is also vitally important that we support, love and care for one another.”

The Knox County Health Department said the county will begin receiving vaccines by the end of the year. The first round of vaccines will be distributed to hospitals.

The county has had an average of 320 new cases per day over the last seven days.

More about the latest Knox County COVID-19 data is available here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.