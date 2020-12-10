Mild today, dry for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to gradually warm to end the week, ahead of a cold front. We’ll have rain showers move in, and then the last few showers wrap up the weekend with a change to a wintry mix and snow for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, but areas of haze and fog are spreading out. Visibility continues to drop until after sunrise, then slowly improves over a couple of hours where the fog is especially dense. Temperatures start the day in the upper 20s to low 30s. Knoxville starts the day around 34 degrees.

It’s a beautiful mostly sunny day, with a light breeze. We have a few extra clouds passing at times, but warmer air continues to inch in. We’re topping out in the upper 50s today, with a high around 58 degrees in Knoxville. (The average high for this time of the year is 51.)

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm, so another opportunity for plenty of fog to develop. The low will be around 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is even warmer, with a high in the low 60s. Scattered clouds are inching in, with a partly cloudy afternoon becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. This gives us a warm afternoon, and slow cooling in the evening under a blanket of clouds. Enjoy!

Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt (WVLT)

The cold front approaches this weekend. This brings rain west to east for Saturday. That means your I’m All Vol forecast at Vanderbilt comes with rain as well, BUT most of the rain for the Nashville area wraps up in the early afternoon, so spotty showers and breezy conditions are left when the Vols play at 4 p.m. EST, that’s 3 PM in Nashville.

The current paces, East Tennessee has scattered showers moving through at times late morning through the afternoon hours and becoming more spotty by the evening. We’re looking at a lull in showers during the day Sunday, then increasing again Sunday evening. This dip in temperatures Sunday night will change rain to sleet and snow in the higher elevations through Monday morning. The Valley drops to the mid 30s by the morning, so a brief change to some snowfall is possible in the lower elevations.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

