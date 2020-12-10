New Marriott brand hotel to open in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Pigeon Forge Hotel market continues to expand with new options.

The ground was broken Thursday for a new Renaissance Inn and Suites by the Marriott brand. The M. Gibson Hotel Management group said this will be their 5th hotel to open in Pigeon Forge.

It’s going to be located adjacent to the LeConte events center and the Ripken Experience. They hope that means a lot of group business so the people using those facilities can stay close.

“We’re very excited to offer an extended stay. Marriott’s most popular extended stay renaissance inn. It’ll be 132 rooms, we have full kitchens and we have full breakfast complementary,” said Michael Gibson, with M. Gibson Hotel Management.

The hotel is expected to open in March of 2022.

It will also feature a doggie park so guests will have options to stay and give the furry family members something to do.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.