Newport woman spreading joy by giving away toys for Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marcy Thomas of Newport is hosting her 8th annual Santa Christmas Party.

Thomas said she started the tradition because she knows how hard it can be as a parent to provide children gifts for Christmas.

“I saw a little boy get turned away cause his parents didn’t have the information that was required. Everyone else was walking out with a toy, and I will never forget the look on that boy’s face,” says Thomas.

Due to the pandemic, the celebration will be a little different. Families will be invited one at a time to visit Santa. Masks will also be required.

Thomas says she saved up money for the toys, and also received donations from family and friends to make the party happen.

“Everything in here [toys] is brand new because I take $20 from my fees of the tax returns I prepare, and I donate it to my party. This year I had $6,285 dollars,” says Thomas.

Santa’s Christmas Party will take place Saturday, December 12 from noon till 2 p.m. at Marcy’s Community Tax Service.

