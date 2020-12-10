Overturned tractor-trailer closes parts of I-75N
An overturned tractor-trailer closed parts of Interstate 75 North Wednesday night.
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer overturned and closed I-75N where ramps from I-640 east and west converged.
As of 9 p.m., the roadway was still closed.
