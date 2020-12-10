Overturned tractor-trailer closes parts of I-75N

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed parts of Interstate 75 North Wednesday night.

According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer overturned and closed I-75N where ramps from I-640 east and west converged.

As of 9 p.m., the roadway was still closed.

I-75 North is closed where ramps from I-640 East and I-640 West converge due to an overturned tractor-trailer. pic.twitter.com/uS2bi0gqRr — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 10, 2020

