Overturned tractor-trailer closes parts of I-75N

An overturned tractor-trailer closed parts of Interstate 75 North Wednesday night.
An overturned tractor-trailer closed parts of Interstate 75 North Wednesday night.
(TDOT)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed parts of Interstate 75 North Wednesday night.

According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer overturned and closed I-75N where ramps from I-640 east and west converged.

As of 9 p.m., the roadway was still closed.

