Police investigating after man found dead inside car on I-40

Police said the details surrounding the man’s death are not clear yet, but it is being ruled a homicide.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police said an investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Interstate 40 overnight.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the incident happened on the eastbound ramp at Jefferson Street around 2:36 a.m.

Police said the details surrounding the man’s death are not clear yet, but it is being ruled a homicide.

According to reports, the man’s body was found inside the car.

Investigators closed the ramp for several hours overnight to conduct the investigation.

