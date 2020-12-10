Advertisement

Ski season opens at Ober Gatlinburg

Mid-week, they say, is the best time to visit you’ll not only get a cheaper rate, but more room to make your moves.
Way up high at Ober Gatlinburg
Way up high at Ober Gatlinburg(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The cold weather has led to one of the earliest openings of the slopes for Ober Gatlinburg.

The slopes are open with a 20 to 30-inch base depth. Ober said that’s thanks to the cold snap of weather last week. Now the weather is warmer and Ober said that makes for a perfect day on the slopes.

Mid-week, they say, is the best time to visit. Not only will guests get a cheaper rate, but more room to make their moves.

“Mid-week visitation is awesome for us. As you can see behind me, hardly anyone is on the slopes right now. So you really get it all to yourself when you come up here in the weekdays. It’s a lot of fun,” Tom Royther, Marketing Manager

Ober Gatlinburg does have snow tubing open but urged guests to plan ahead for that because those time slots fill up quickly.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
ISS flies over East Tennesse
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
Mayor Jacobs addresses rising COVID cases, deaths in Knox Co.
The Knox County Health Department announced it will prioritize case investigations, monitoring...
Knox County prioritizing coronavirus case investigations based on new CDC guidelines
The hotel is expected to open in March of 2022.
New Marriott brand hotel to open in Pigeon Forge
Health officials said COVID vaccinations will not have an impact on cases until late spring.
COVID vaccinations won’t have impact until late spring, KCHD says