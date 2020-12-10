Ski season opens at Ober Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The cold weather has led to one of the earliest openings of the slopes for Ober Gatlinburg.

The slopes are open with a 20 to 30-inch base depth. Ober said that’s thanks to the cold snap of weather last week. Now the weather is warmer and Ober said that makes for a perfect day on the slopes.

Mid-week, they say, is the best time to visit. Not only will guests get a cheaper rate, but more room to make their moves.

“Mid-week visitation is awesome for us. As you can see behind me, hardly anyone is on the slopes right now. So you really get it all to yourself when you come up here in the weekdays. It’s a lot of fun,” Tom Royther, Marketing Manager

Ober Gatlinburg does have snow tubing open but urged guests to plan ahead for that because those time slots fill up quickly.

