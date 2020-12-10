Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection to an accusation of stalking by his ex-girlfriend.

According to the sheriff’s office report, the victim reported that she had been in a relationship with former deputy Nicholas J. Phillips for about one-and-a-half years, saying it ended in March 2020. The victim told officials that Phillips continued to contact her despite her repeated requests that he leave her alone. She also said that she blocked Phillips’ number, but he continued to call, text and leave her voicemails.

The victim told investigators that she even moved out of her home and attempted to relocate; however, on November 5, the victim said that Phillips texted her at around 3 a.m. and told her that he found her vehicle and had left a note on it. The victim told investigators she later found the note and was afraid of Phillips.

According to the report, the victim said she then reached out to the sheriff’s office about Phillips’ actions, but did not hear from him for about a week, after which she began receiving texts from unknown numbers she believed was from Phillips. The report added that the victim said she got a voicemail from Phillips saying he wanted to “hurt her and make her feel pain.”

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the investigation was being led by the Family Crimes Unit and that either the unit or the KCSO OPS had been in contact with the victim since the initial report.

