Surprise vigil gives Seymour family friendly farewell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -He was said to be a hero in and out of uniform.

“He was a strong Christian man. He loved his church. He loved his savior and he was a community man,” Judy Childress, David’s wife, said.

It’s one of many ways retired Seymour firefighter David Childress will be remembered.

At 86-years-old, he lost his fight against COVID-19. The virus isn’t just stealing his family’s joy, but their chance to say goodbye. Especially, now that other family members have tested positive.

“This whole virus is awful,” Judy said.

A surprise might be making it a little easier. Friends, the community and the Seymour Fire Department spent Wednesday night shining a light on the family with a friendly farewell.

“That was very sweet of them. It was unexpected,” Chris Childress, David’s son, said.

It was nothing like they’d expect, but will be a moment they’ll remember.

“He’ll be missed, but we’ll be strong for him,” Judy said.

The family plans to host a backyard service spring 2021.

