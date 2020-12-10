Advertisement

Taylor Swift announces new album to be released at midnight

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday morning with the announcement of a new album.

The pop star announced her ninth studio album, titled “evermore,” will be released at midnight on Dec. 11.

Swift referred to the album as a “sister record” to her Grammy-nominated album “folklore.” The new album will include features from HAIM and Bon Iver.

Swift said during the process of writing “folklore” she and her team “couldn’t stop writing songs.” Those songs will now be included on “evermore.”

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” Swift said.

A music video for the opening track “willow” will premiere at midnight.

