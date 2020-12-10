TDH releases COVID quarantine, isolation calculator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a new tool to help people determine how long they should quarantine or isolate themselves after being exposed to COVID-19.

The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario, enter a date and then the calculator will generate a recommended quarantine period.

Some of the options listed include, whether a person has tested positive and is experiencing symptoms, or a person has tested positive but is not experiencing symptoms or the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.

The calculator recommends anyone who lives in the same household as someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for as long as they are exposed and then for an additional 14 days after the last exposure.

To access the quarantine calculator, click here.

Tennessee Department of Health has launched a quarantine and isolation calculator. Just select a scenario, enter a date,... Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

