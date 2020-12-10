Advertisement

TDH releases COVID quarantine, isolation calculator

The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario, enter a date and then the calculator will generate a recommended quarantine period.
The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario,...
The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario, enter a date and then the calculator will generate a recommended quarantine period.(TDH)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a new tool to help people determine how long they should quarantine or isolate themselves after being exposed to COVID-19.

The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario, enter a date and then the calculator will generate a recommended quarantine period.

Some of the options listed include, whether a person has tested positive and is experiencing symptoms, or a person has tested positive but is not experiencing symptoms or the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.

The calculator recommends anyone who lives in the same household as someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for as long as they are exposed and then for an additional 14 days after the last exposure.

To access the quarantine calculator, click here.

Tennessee Department of Health has launched a quarantine and isolation calculator. Just select a scenario, enter a date,...

Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
NASA
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

COVID-19 Cumulative Case Counts per Day, including Growth Rate
Knox County reports record-breaking number of deaths due to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 200
Tracking the next cold front, with rain to some snow.
Mild today, dry for now
NASA
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
A music video for the opening track “willow” will premiere at midnight.
Taylor Swift announces new album to be released at midnight