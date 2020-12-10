Advertisement

Tennessee parents charged after boy fatally shoots younger cousin

Investigators say the two boys were left alone in an apartment in the Memphis suburb of Cordova on March 13, while their mothers went shopping.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say the parents of a 13-year-old boy who fatally shot his younger cousin while playing with a gun have been charged in the 9-year-old’s death.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Latria Johnson and her boyfriend Lindsey Williams have been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Investigators say the two boys were left alone in an apartment in the Memphis suburb of Cordova on March 13, while their mothers went shopping.

Investigators say the older boy picked up Williams’s loaded .40 caliber handgun in the master bedroom and accidentally shot his cousin.

