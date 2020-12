BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a tweet by Warren RECC, two cows were rescued from a sinkhole behind the rock quarry on 31-W in Woodburn.

Employees named Larry and Micah made the rescue. It appears that the cows are now safe, but “refused to do an interview,” Warren RECC told 13 News.

A little bit of good news to start the day. 🎉🎉 This morning, two WRECC employees, Larry and Micah, rescued these two cows that fell into a sinkhole behind the rock quarry on 31W in Woodburn! pic.twitter.com/k7ncW92uuD — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) December 9, 2020

