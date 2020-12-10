Vanderbilt survey: Less than 60 percent of Tennesseans wear masks ‘all the time’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy conducted a survey, which revealed less than 60 percent of parents in Tennessee said they wear masks all the time and that around 50 percent of parents have decided against vaccinating their children for COVID-19, WMC reported.

The poll suggests this month around 57 percent of parents reported wearing masks or face coverings every time going to a store or business outside of their home, despite health officials stressing the importance of masks.

The poll breaks down the results by race/ethnicity:

73% of non-Hispanic Black parents (73%) reported always wearing a mask

52% of non-Hispanic White parents reported always wearing a mask

74% of non-Hispanic Black parents believe that masks protect themselves

52% of non-Hispanic White parents believe that masks protect themselves

79% of non-Hispanic Black parents believe masks are important for children to wear

65% of non-Hispanic White parents believe masks are important for children to wear

The poll also found that overall only 53% of Tennessee parents said they were likely or very likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their child:

Hispanic parents were 61% likely to vaccinate their children

Non-Hispanic White parents were 54% likely to vaccinate their children

Non-Hispanic Black parents were 44% likely to vaccinate their children

State officials and health experts have been planning the distribution of the vaccine as its set to be delivered to Tennessee within weeks.

