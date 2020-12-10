Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
NASA
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

A shopper walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus
First responders in Texas rescued a 4-year-old child from a well after he was stuck there for...
Texas firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy stuck in well for hours
NASA
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion
A music video for the opening track “willow” will premiere at midnight.
Taylor Swift announces new album to be released at midnight