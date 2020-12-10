Vols to face Texas A&M on Dec. 19 in noon game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Dec. 19 regular-season finale against No. 5 Texas A&M is set for a noon kickoff in Neyland Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

The SEC announced a schedule for football games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

Tennessee will now travel to face Vanderbilt on Dec. 12 in Nashville, and the Volunteers will close the regular season against No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 19 in Neyland Stadium.

This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 10 games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec. 12.

The television networks that will carry the games on Dec. 19 will be announced after the games on Dec. 12. The four rescheduled games will be televised by either ESPN, the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and later postponed. The two teams will meet for just the fourth time and the first time in Knoxville.

UT leads the series against the Aggies, 2-1.

Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, Tennessee’s game against Texas A&M would be declared a no-contest, and the Aggies would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.