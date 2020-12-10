Advertisement

Vols to face Texas A&M on Dec. 19 in noon game

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and later postponed. The two teams will meet for just the fourth time and the first time in Knoxville.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and later postponed. The two teams...
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and later postponed. The two teams will meet for just the fourth time and the first time in Knoxville.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s Dec. 19 regular-season finale against No. 5 Texas A&M is set for a noon kickoff in Neyland Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

The SEC announced a schedule for football games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

Tennessee will now travel to face Vanderbilt on Dec. 12 in Nashville, and the Volunteers will close the regular season against No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 19 in Neyland Stadium.

This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 10 games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec. 12.

The television networks that will carry the games on Dec. 19 will be announced after the games on Dec. 12. The four rescheduled games will be televised by either ESPN, the SEC Network or the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 and later postponed. The two teams will meet for just the fourth time and the first time in Knoxville.

UT leads the series against the Aggies, 2-1.

Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, Tennessee’s game against Texas A&M would be declared a no-contest, and the Aggies would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
NASA
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

KPD said the victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries but is currently in stable...
19-year-old critically injured during West Knoxville shooting
Vaccine
Poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
COVID-19 Cumulative Case Counts per Day, including Growth Rate
Knox County reports record-breaking number of deaths due to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 200
The quarantine and isolation calculator will allow individuals to select a listed scenario,...
TDH releases COVID quarantine, isolation calculator