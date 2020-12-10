Where does the proposed Oak Ridge Motorsports Park stand?

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge officials plan to meet during the Planning Commission Work Session Thursday evening.

The commission plans to discuss the status of the Motorsports Park project.

According to Oak Ridge officials, when a project is introduced that has not yet been envisioned or enabled by local zoning, like the proposed Motorsports Park, the City would need to create a zoning category to regulate that type of project before development can occur.

The following steps must occur before building permits can be considered:

- Creation of a draft zoning ordinance (text) amendment, which is the discussion set to happen at Thursday’s Planning Commission Work Session (12/10/20). This is designed to accommodate the type of development proposed, but also applicable elsewhere; this is followed by consideration of its adoption.

- Request for rezoning of property to the new zone; this is followed by consideration of its approval.

- Review/consideration of a project site plan; this only happens IF the rezoning is approved.

“Much of the feedback from the community is focused on latter steps in the process,” said Community Development Director Wayne Blasius. “We hope this clarifies for the community at large, where we are now, and what steps are involved throughout the process.”

The amendment is scheduled for the Planning Commission’s January meeting. The amendment must be approved by two readings at City Council.

“Currently, a motorsports park is not an allowed use in our Zoning Ordinance, so adopting an ordinance to allow the use is a step in the process,” said Blasius. “The change does not approve the motorsports park or allow it to begin construction.”

If the zoning ordinance is approved, the developer will then have to apply for a Special District Zoning permit. This rezoning request is voted on by the Planning Commission on one reading and City Council on two readings.

If the rezoning is approved, the developer will submit a Site Plan for the motorsports park.

The Site Plan would be reviewed by City staff and must ultimately be approved by Planning Commission prior to construction.

