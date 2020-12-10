Advertisement

WIVK raising money for St. Jude with two-day radiothon

The two day event raises money for the hospital in Memphis.
December 10,11
December 10,11(Tony and Kris WIVK)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony and Kris at WIVK are hosting a 24-hour radiothon, all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

From 6 AM to 6 PM December 10-11, you can call 1-800-201-8883 and make a donation. If you become a Partner in Hope and pledge to $19 a month, you’ll also receive a pair of tickets to Dollywood and the new We Won’t Stop shirt as seen worn by country artists such as Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and more.

Patients at St. Jude never pay a bill for treatment, medicine, food, or hotel stays while they’re at the hospital. The hospital also freely shares its research all over the world.

Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today. St. Jude has achieved a 94 percent survival rate for all types of cancer, up from 4 percent in 1962, and the survival rate for medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, increased from 10 percent to 85 percent today. Despite all that progress, one in five children in the U.S. who are diagnosed with cancer will not survive. That’s why they rely on generous donors.

You can learn more about the radiothon here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
NASA
Planets inching closer together as International Space Station flies over East Tenn. Wednesday
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
2 men sentenced in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rapes
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Campbell Co. home
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state's response to the...
Lee tapped as policy chair for Republican governors group
Tracking the next cold front, with rain to some snow.
Mild today, dry for now