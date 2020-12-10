WIVK raising money for St. Jude with two-day radiothon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony and Kris at WIVK are hosting a 24-hour radiothon, all to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

From 6 AM to 6 PM December 10-11, you can call 1-800-201-8883 and make a donation. If you become a Partner in Hope and pledge to $19 a month, you’ll also receive a pair of tickets to Dollywood and the new We Won’t Stop shirt as seen worn by country artists such as Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire and more.

Patients at St. Jude never pay a bill for treatment, medicine, food, or hotel stays while they’re at the hospital. The hospital also freely shares its research all over the world.

Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today. St. Jude has achieved a 94 percent survival rate for all types of cancer, up from 4 percent in 1962, and the survival rate for medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, increased from 10 percent to 85 percent today. Despite all that progress, one in five children in the U.S. who are diagnosed with cancer will not survive. That’s why they rely on generous donors.

