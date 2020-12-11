Advertisement

2 men arrested in Tennessee in killing of Louisiana clerk

Both men are charged with murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
Both men are charged with murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
Both men are charged with murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fugitive task force in Tennessee arrested two men charged in the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk during a robbery in Louisiana, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Abd Del Ghader Sylla, 30, was killed Nov. 30 while working at a Shell gas station and convenience store in Kenner, Louisiana, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said Thursday.

Police said Sylla was executed while on his knees with his hands in the air, and it appeared he was begging for his life. News outlets reported Sylla had a 1-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

Bruce said Lamonte Loggins was arrested at a home in Memphis on Tuesday. He said Eric Rodgers was arrested Wednesday after he tried to run away from officers at a separate Memphis home.

Both men are charged with murder and armed robbery. They are awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
Authorities in Tennessee say the parents of a 13-year-old boy who fatally shot his younger...
Tennessee parents charged after boy fatally shoots younger cousin
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
He was said to be a hero in and out of uniform.
Surprise vigil gives Seymour family friendly farewell

Latest News

Koets pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree child abuse, a...
Dad pleads guilty in autistic son’s backyard pool drowning
Tate Reeves speaks at White House
Mississippi governor defends hosting parties amid virus
David Byrd
Lawmaker may need ventilator after contracting virus
The aquarium reopened to guests in June under new health protocols, including mask requirements...
Tennessee Aquarium upgrades HVAC with coronavirus grant