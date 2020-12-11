Advertisement

$20,000 worth of damage done to East Knox Park ball fields

Knox County Parks and Recreation announced Friday that the East Knox ball fields had been vandalized.
Wiring stolen from East Knox Park.(Knox County Parks and Recreation)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Parks and recreation said that a suspect stole all the wiring at the ball fields, which will be an estimated $20,000 to replace and fix.

“Our department operates on a limited budget. Theft and vandalism costs us thousands each year, but we’ve never been hit this hard. It’s not just painful for the wallet, though. It takes away from our local youth who enjoy these fields as well,” said Parks and recreation in a Facebook post.

Yesterday afternoon we found out that thieves stole the wiring from Gibbs Park to the tune of $23,500. Last night we...

Posted by Knox County Parks & Rec on Friday, December 11, 2020

On Thursday, parks and recreation announced that the Gibbs Park had been vandalized. Gibbs Park will be an estimated $23,500 to fix.

Parks and recreation said the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

