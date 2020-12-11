Advertisement

5 bicyclists struck, killed by box truck on Nevada highway

A box truck struck a group of cyclists on U.S. 95 in Nevada, killing five of them.
Nevada
Nevada(KMVT/KSVT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (WVLT) - A box truck struck a group of cyclists on U.S. 95 in Nevada Thursday morning, killing five of them.

KTNV reported, at least three other bicyclists were injured. One was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition from the scene south of Boulder City. Another bicyclist was transported by ambulance and is in serious condition. The third bicyclist suffered minor injuries.

Troopers with Nevada Highway Patrol say the driver of the box truck was not hurt and is cooperating with police. They don’t believe at this time that the driver was impaired.

The bicyclists did have a safety car with them at the time of the incident. However, one group of cyclists was in front of the car and the other was behind. It is not known which group was struck.

“I don’t even know. It’s just the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Anderson.

Anderson says the wind caused part of the group to get behind a safety vehicle to protect themselves when the box truck hit them. The group was on an annual bike ride, making a 135-mile loop into California.

NHP troopers say the crash was one of the worst they’ve ever seen.

“It’s a horrific tragedy when you have a beautiful sunny day like this, and we just lost the lives of five people,” Trooper Travis Smaka said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak also shared that he was devastated about the situation and sent love to all those affected.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KTNV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
TBI searching for missing and endangered 8-year-old
TBI: Franklin boy found safe, woman in custody
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy

Latest News

Sevier Co. Toys for Tots.
Sevier Co. Toys for Tots gearing up for distribution day
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 - Running back Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers and...
Vols look to sink the Commodores on Saturday
Officials said they do not believe the suspect, 55-year-old Mark Hanselman, is armed
Escaped inmate reported near ETSU campus now in custody
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to help name two baby...
Help name North Carolina aquarium’s new baby turtles