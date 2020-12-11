Good Samaritan pays off Walmart layaways for Oak Ridge moms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Britany Hensley planned on making Christmas morning an exciting one for her 9-year-old daughter and two toddlers. However, she was feeling stretched to pay for the gifts they wanted. She had put items on layaway at the Walmart in her hometown of Oak Ridge.

“Already walking in expecting to be broke, paying off this layaway so the kids could have Christmas,” explained Hensley. Then the Walmart associate informed her she wouldn’t need to pay off the $140 balance. “She scanned our receipt and she said, ‘you don’t owe anything. Your layaway was paid off by a good Samaritan.’ At first, I was like, are you sure you have the right layaway?”

Hensley was elated to learn that she gets this financial break, especially since she could use the savings toward repairing the family car. Her two young sons will have age-appropriate toys under the tree, while her 9-year-old daughter will have gifts that let her do the crafting she enjoys.

Rebecca Fields was surprised to hear a similar message about the nearly $400 in layaway gifts she was waiting to pay off at the Oak Ridge Walmart. She could hardly believe the associate at first, “I asked her to doublecheck my address, doublecheck my name. Because I was completely surprised and in awe about it!” Now all three young children at home, including her 4-year-old daughter, will see things on Christmas morning that were on their wish lists.

“She asked Santa for a bike about 3 months ago and she’s asking for a bike, so...” said Fields.

Although these mothers may never know who donated funds for strangers’ holiday gifts, they will always be grateful for the kind gesture.

“Wow, you are unbelievable!” said Fields.

“What you have done is so humbling, and we’re blessed and grateful,” said Hensley.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.